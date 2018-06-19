Three people dead after drive-by shooting in Sweden

Police said no arrests have been made and they are looking for a dark vehicle.

Three of the six men who were injured in a drive-by shooting have died.

Three of the six men who were injured in a drive-by shooting in the centre of Sweden's third-largest city have died, authorities said.

Police in Malmo said two of the men - aged 18 and 29 - died overnight.

Hospital authorities said a third man, in his 30s, also died.

None of the victims were identified, in line with Swedish practice.

Three others had been injured, one seriously, Region Skane, the regional health authority for southern Sweden, said.

Witnesses told Swedish media that the men were shot as they left an internet cafe in the south-eastern part of the southern city on Monday evening.

Police said a dozen shots were fired but no arrests have been made and they are looking for a dark vehicle.

A police news conference is expected later.

Feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have become more common in major Swedish cities in recent years.

The shots caused bystanders to scream, but police quickly said there was no reason for the public to worry.

