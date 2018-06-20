  • STV
  • MySTV

South Korean leader demands ‘concrete’ plans from the North

ITV

President Moon Jae-in pressed North Korea's Kim Jong Un during his visit to China.

Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping

South Korea's president has urged the North to show a plan for concrete steps towards denuclearisation, raising the pressure on Kim Jong Un during his visit to Beijing.

The North Korean leader is on his third visit to China this year, to discuss the outcome of his summit with Donald Trump, underscoring the major improvement in relations between the communist neighbours.

A report by the Korean Central News Agency said Mr Kim expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping when they met on Tuesday.

KCNA said that during a banquet hosted by Mr Xi, the North Korean also said Pyongyang and Beijing are seeing their ties develop into "unprecedentedly special relations".

At the summit with the US president in Singapore, Mr Kim pledged to work towards denuclearisation in exchange for US security guarantees.

The US and South Korea suspended a major joint military exercise planned for August in what was seen as a major victory for Pyongyang and its chief allies, China and Russia.

In Seoul, President Moon Jae-in urged North Korea to present "far more concrete" plans on how to scrap its nuclear programme and the US to take unspecified corresponding measures swiftly.

"It's necessary for North Korea to present far more concrete denuclearisation plans, and I think it's necessary for the United States to swiftly reciprocate by coming up with comprehensive measures," he said.

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in
Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in

Mr Moon, who has met Mr Kim twice in recent months, said the North Korean leader is willing to give up his nuclear programme and focus on economic development if he is provided with a reliable security guarantee. He described Mr Kim as "forthright, careful and polite".

South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha said Seoul was monitoring Mr Kim's "newfound diplomatic activism" and the outcome of his meetings in China.

"China has an important role to play on issues of peace and security on the Korean peninsula," Mr Kang said, adding that South Korea expects discussions in Beijing to help the process of denuclearisation.

China backs the North's call for a "phased and synchronous" approach to denuclearisation, as opposed to Washington's demand for an instant, total and irreversible end to the North's nuclear programme.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.