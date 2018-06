Kate Spade’s father has died on eve of her funeral

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City home on June 5.

AP

The family of fashion designer Kate Spade says her father died on the eve of her funeral.

The family released a statement on Thursday saying Earl Brosnahan, Jr died on Wednesday night at his home in Kansas City, Missouri.

The family says he was 89 and had been in failing health.

The statement says he was "heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter".

The statement was released as a funeral began for his daughter on Thursday afternoon at church in Kansas City, her hometown.

She was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter. Her husband, Andy Spade, says she had depression and anxiety for many years.