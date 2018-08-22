British man feared dead after banana boat fall in Portugal

He was a guest of property tycoon Jon Hunt, the founder of the Foxtons estate agency.

Richard Chapelow is feared dead after falling out of a banana boat in Portugal. PA

A missing British man who disappeared following a boating accident in Portugal is feared dead by the family he was holidaying with.

Emergency services continue to hunt for Richard Chapelow, who was reportedly thrown from a banana boat on the Santa Clara Dam at about 5pm on Monday.

He was a guest of property tycoon Jon Hunt, the founder of the Foxtons estate agency, who owns property in the area, a spokesman for Mr Hunt said.

Mr Chapelow was part of a group of ten Britons at the popular watersports and fishing spot, about an hour's drive north of the Algarve region, local media reported.

Jon Hunt, the founder of Foxtons estate agency, was hosting Richard Chapelow. PA

A statement issued on behalf of the Hunt family said: "My family and I are devastated by the loss of Richard, following a tragic accident at Santa Clara Dam.

"Our thoughts and prayers are wholly with Richard's family, and we ask that both families are given space to grieve such a painful loss.

"We will be working closely with the Portuguese authorities to understand what has happened, and are grateful to the local police and fire services for their efforts. It is a time of great sorrow."

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are assisting the family of a British man reported missing in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities."

The man's family have been informed, the spokeswoman added.

The Santa Clara Dam, about 25 miles from the southern city of Ourique, and about an hour's drive from the Algarve resort of Portimao, is popular with both watersports and fishing enthusiasts.

