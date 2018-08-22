  • STV
  • MySTV

Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane approaches

ITV

Experts warned that the downgraded Category 4 event is still extremely dangerous.

Hurricane Lane south of Hawaii (NOAA/P)
Hurricane Lane south of Hawaii (NOAA/P) AP/Press Association Images

Hurricane Lane has weakened as it approaches Hawaii but was still expected to pack a wallop, forecasters have said.

The National Weather Service said tropical-storm-force winds could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon on the Big Island.

The hurricane was about 305 miles south of Kailua-Kona and moving northwest toward other islands.

Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier said winds slowed overnight from 160mph to 155mph, prompting a downgrade of the hurricane from a Category 5 to a Category 4.

He added it may diminish to a Category 3 by Thursday afternoon but that would still be a major hurricane.

Mr Chevalier said that by early Friday, the hurricane is forecast to be a Category 2 with winds up to 110mph and the centre located west of Hawaii Island and south of Honolulu.

"We expect it to gradually weaken as it gets closer to the islands," he said.

"That being said, on our current forecast, as of the afternoon on Thursday, we still have it as a major hurricane."

With winds to 130 mph, the hurricane could cause catastrophic damage.

Sandbags are set up at the west end of the Sheraton Waikiki hotel in Honolulu
Sandbags are set up at the west end of the Sheraton Waikiki hotel in Honolulu AP

Hawaii residents have rushed to stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen, toilet paper and other supplies as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf.

Public schools on the Big Island and in Maui County were closed until further notice.

Hawaii Governor David Ige is allowing non-essential state employees on the Big Island and Maui to go on administrative leave.

Employees on Hawaii and Maui islands who work in disaster response as well as in hospitals and prisons are required to report to their jobs, the governor said.

The hurricane was moving at 8mph, meteorologist Melissa Nye said.

"We are starting to see some of the rain show up on the Big Island radar," she added.

Offshore buoys also detected wave action associated with the storm.

A hurricane watch remained in effect for Oahu and other smaller islands, meaning tropical storm-force winds, excessive rain and large swells could arrive starting on Wednesday.

The central Pacific gets fewer hurricanes than other regions, with about only four or five named storms a year, and Hawaii rarely gets hit.

The last major storm to hit was Iniki in 1992. Others have come close in recent years.

"Winds tend to steer storms away from there," said Princeton University climate scientist Gabe Vecchi.

He also said upper level winds, called shear, tend to be strong enough to tear storms apart.

Kauai resident Mike Miranda was 12 when Hurricane Iniki devastated the island 26 years ago.

"A lot of people are comparing the similarities between Iniki and Lane," he said, recalling Iniki's turn into the islands was sudden.

"I remember how very little rain fell. But I remember the wind being the strongest force of nature I've ever witnessed and probably the scariest sounds I've ever heard in my life."

Mr Miranda said his family is used to preparing for hurricane season.

"A lot of people who moved here and never experienced a hurricane," he said. "They're the ones rushing to the store."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.