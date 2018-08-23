British couple die within hours of each other in Egypt

The couple from Lancashire were on holiday at the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The couple had been staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel via Thomas Cook

A British couple have died within hours of each other while on a holiday of a lifetime in Egypt.

John and Susan Cooper from Burnley, Lancashire, died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Mr Cooper, 69, had a heart attack on Tuesday and was transferred to the main hospital in Hurgada where he passed away, hospital sources confirmed.

Mrs Cooper, 64, a long-time Thomas Cook employee, died a couple of hours after her husband.

One member of the hotel staff suggested to ITV News she had died "from grief" on seeing his body.

Both died of natural causes and while investigations into what happened are continuing, police have said there were "no criminal indications" concerning the deaths.

Mrs Cooper, 64, had been a long-time employee of Thomas Cook PA

Ingo Burmester, chief of Thomas Cook UK, said: "We are deeply saddened by the deaths of two of our customers while on holiday in Hurghada in Egypt, one of whom was a loyal and long-serving member of our Thomas Cook family.

"Our focus is on fully supporting their loved ones. We are urgently investigating with the hotel and supporting the local authorities."

Hospital officials are awaiting arrival of family members or a British embassy representative to release the bodies, the hospital said.