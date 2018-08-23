Tabloid chief 'granted immunity' in Trump hush-money probe

Reports in the US say David Pecker has shared details about payments with prosecutors.

David Pecker, chief executive of American Media, pictured in 2014 AP/Press Association Images

Federal prosecutors have reportedly granted immunity to the executive in charge of the National Enquirer amid an investigation into hush-money payments made on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

Vanity Fair and The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, were first to report the development involving David Pecker, chief executive of the tabloid's publisher American Media and a friend of the president.

Donald Trump has been accused by his former lawyer of directing ahush-money scheme to buy the silence of two women Evan Vucci/AP

It is claimed court papers connected to the president's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen say Mr Pecker offered to help Mr Trump squash negative stories during the 2016 election campaign.

The Journal said Mr Pecker shared details with prosecutors about payments Cohen says Mr Trump directed to buy the silence of two women alleging affairs with him.

Mr Trump's account has shifted. He said recently he knew about payments "later on".