Spain approves plan to dig up former dictator Franco

His remains are buried at a mausoleum he ordered built 30 miles north west of Madrid.

The tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco. AP

Spain's centre-left government says it has approved legal amendments ensuring the remains of former dictator General Francisco Franco will be dug up and removed from a controversial mausoleum.

Deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo said the minority Socialist government is certain that parliament will endorse the decision, probably next month.

The Valley of the Fallen monument at El Escorial Andrea Comas/AP

The amendments to Spain's Historical Memory Law of 2007 grant the government power to exhume Franco's body.

That change aims to thwart legal efforts by Franco's descendants and supporters to block the exhumation.

Removing the remains from the Valley of the Fallen, a mausoleum Franco ordered built 30 miles north west of Madrid, would be a momentous event in Spain which still bears social and political scars from the 1936-39 civil war.

