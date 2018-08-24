  • STV
Wildfire near Berlin sets off wartime ammunition blasts

ITV

The fire, the size of 500 football pitches, forced the evacuation of nearby villages.

Fire: Burns in the forest.
Fire: Burns in the forest. PA

Firefighters are struggling to tame a wildfire south west of Berlin and are having to manoeuvre carefully as the blaze set off Second World War ammunition buried in the forests around the German capital.

Flames forced the evacuation of several nearby villages and sent clouds of acrid smoke towards the German capital.

The fire, which was the size of 500 football pitches, has already set off several detonations of old ammunition, according to local lawmaker Christian Stein. Firefighters were not allowed to enter some areas.

"The ammunition is very dangerous, because one cannot step on the ground, and therefore one cannot get close to the fire," Brandenburg state's governor Dietmar Woidke said.

Firefighters battle a wildfire near the village of Klausdorf
Firefighters battle a wildfire near the village of Klausdorf Patrick Pleul/dpa/AP

The fire started on Thursday afternoon and spread quickly through the dry pine forests in the Treuenbrietzen region, 30 miles outside Berlin in the eastern state of Brandenburg.

By evening, authorities had evacuated 500 people from the villages of Frohnsdorf, Klausdorf and Tiefenbrunnen.

"Something like that, we didn't even experience during the war," 76-year-old Anita Biedermann said as police told her to grab her jacket, ID and medication from her home before taking her to a nearby gym for the night.

Firefighters were trying to douse the flames in areas they could not enter with water-bearing helicopters and water cannons.

Smoke: Rises between the remains of burned trees.
Smoke: Rises between the remains of burned trees. Michael Kappeler/dpa/AP

"The fire continues to be a big threat," Mr Woidke said.

"But we will do everything to protect people's property."

Overnight, winds blew the smoke to Berlin, where people in some neighbourhoods were told to keep their windows closed. In some cases the smell of smoke was so strong that residents called emergency services.

More than 600 firefighters and soldiers were brought in to battle the wildfire, cutting trees to make long firebreaks.

Several roads were closed and local trains halted service in the area close to the fire.

Officials said the fact that the fire broke out in several places simultaneously suggested it could have been arson, but Brandenburg's Interior Ministry said it was still investigating the cause.

Germany has seen a long hot summer with almost no rain, and large parts of the country are on high alert regarding possible wildfires.

Raimund Engel, who is in charge of forests in the state of Brandenburg, said 400 wildfires have already been reported this year.

"I hope the weather will play along and the winds won't increase again," Mr Stein said.

"We are yearning for rain."

