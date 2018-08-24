Abuse issues threaten to overshadow Pope's Ireland visit

  • STV
Pope Francis is to land in Ireland on Saturday at a time of crisis for the Catholic church.

Pope Francis.
Pope Francis. PA

When Pope John Paul became the first pontiff to visit Ireland in 1979, almost half the island's population turned out to see him as he toured the country.

Thirty-nine years on, Pope Francis's visit on Saturday, comes at a time of crisis for the Catholic church as scandals of abuse and cover-up leave it fighting for respect and relevance.

Father Michael Murtagh said the decades of abuse within religious institutions has been "the biggest challenge" for the church and caused many faithful to "lose trust".

Speaking to ITV News the priest said he hoped the visit would bring about change.

"I hope he adresses the abuse crisis because that's huge.

"Their pain is horrendous and I hope it's not just words that there will be action taken."

Preparations are made at Phoenix Park in Dublin ahead of Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland.
Preparations are made at Phoenix Park in Dublin ahead of Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland. PA

Earlier this week, Pope Francis wrote a 2,000 word letter to Catholics in which he condemned the crime of sexual abuse by priests.

The pontiff demanded accountability in response to new revelations in the United States of decades of misconduct by the Catholic Church.

But many abuse survivors feel more needs to be done, voicing their anger and frustration, survivors have been hanging Vatican flags upside down and erecting an art installation in Dublin's main tourist area as a distress signal to Pope Francis.

An art Installation by Mannix Flynn in Dublin City centre.
An art Installation by Mannix Flynn in Dublin City centre. PA

The Somebody's Child site at Exchange Street in Temple Bar had nine wooden panels erected on Thursday, with art and graphics detailing the stages of harm endured from child sexual abuse.

The work was installed by local politician Mannix Flynn, who was subjected to sexual and physical abuse by a priest from age 11, and says he wants the church to admit their guilt in a cover-up.

The Vatican said on Tuesday that Pope Francis will meet survivors, following demands from campaigners for action, accountability and justice for those who were affected.

But another of the many thousands of survivor, Colm O' Gorman said "the Pope just needs to tell the truth and acknowledge that [there was a cover-up]."

"Because from that then all the other steps that are necessesary [to heal] can begin to happen," he added.

The Pope's visit should be a unifying moment of affirmation for the Irish church but in the years since the last papal visit Ireland's soul has shifted.

The church is no longer dominant and if the Pope want to secure it's future he will need to atone for the sins of its past.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.