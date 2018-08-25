  • STV
  • MySTV

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul in boxing match face off

ITV

Pair have a combined following of over 37 million YouTube subscribers.

KSI and Logan Paul
AP/PA

They've got millions of fans worldwide and tonight will go head-to-head in the boxing ring in "the biggest event in internet history".

KSI and Logan Paul are no boxers, but the grudge match between the two YouTube stars has as much hype as any recent showdown.

With a combined following of more than 37 million subscribers, they are two of the biggest internet stars in the world.

Prankster Logan Paul was the subject of a global backlash earlier this year after posting a video showing the body of a suicide victim in Japan. The 23-year-old American later apologised over the incident.

British star KSI, real name Olajide William Olatunji, built a YouTube following based on his gaming and music.

KSI, aged 25, beat fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in a boxing match earlier this year to claim the YouTube Boxing Championship, a belt which will be on the line when he meets Paul on Saturday.

Logan Paul is considered to be the favourite to win.
Logan Paul is considered to be the favourite to win. AP

More than 1.5 million people watched the KSI v Weller fight live and more than 35 million have viewed it on YouTube since.

The KSI v Logan Paul bout is expected to bring in even bigger numbers.

Around 20,000 fans will watch the fight live at the Manchester Arena, but millions more will tune in via pay-per-view.

The stream is available for £7.50, which includes the undercard and main event, either via YouTube or at www.ksivslogan.tv.

KSI beat fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in a boxing match earlier this year.
KSI beat fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in a boxing match earlier this year. PA

The first fight will be at around 5.30pm, with the main event taking place some time between 8pm and 9pm. Their brothers Jake Paul and Deji will fight on the undercard.

Since agreeing to the bout earlier this year, Paul and KSI have traded insults via videos on their respective YouTube channels.

Paul, a former state-level wrestler, is widely considered to be the favourite to win.

He weighed in slightly heavier at 86kg to KSI's 84.9kg.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.