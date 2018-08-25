British couple 'not killed by poisonous gas leak' in Egypt

Egypt's top prosecutor dismissed speculation that poisonous gas emissions caused the deaths.

John and Susan Cooper died in Egypt on Tuesday.

Egypt's top prosecutor has dismissed speculation that poisonous gas emissions caused the death of two British tourists in the Red Sea.

Holidaymakers have been flown home by Thomas Cook after John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, Lancashire, died while staying at the at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel.

On Saturday, a statement from Nabil Sadeq said that an inspection of their hotel room showed there were no toxic or harmful gas emissions or leaks.

The results of post-mortem examinations are expected to be released on Saturday.

Thomas Cook, which removed all its customers from the hotel as a "precautionary measure", said the circumstances of their deaths remain "unclear". The company received reports of "a raised level of illness among guests" at the hotel.

The couple's daughter, Kelly Ormerod, said they were "fit and healthy" before their holiday and in "perfect health" just hours before being taken ill. She had been on holiday with her parents and children before tragedy struck on Tuesday.

Mr Cooper, 69, died in his room, while 63-year-old Mrs Cooper, a Thomas Cook employee, was subsequently taken to hospital, where she died.

Mrs Ormerod said she believes "something suspicious has gone on".

Egyptian authorities dismissed suggestions of any criminal activity.

There is currently no evidence to suggest the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, which had been reported as a possible factor, Thomas Cook said.