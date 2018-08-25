Tourist bus overturns and plunges 66ft in Bulgaria

More than a dozen people were killed, and several others are in a critical condition in hospital.

Firefighters at the scene of the crash, north of the Bulgarian capital Sofia Bulgarian Interior Ministry/AP

At least 15 people have been killed in a road crash in Bulgaria involving a bus carrying tourists.

Police said the bus was carrying tourists on a weekend trip to a nearby resort when it overturned and then plunged down a side road 66ft below the main route it had been travelling on.

Another 27 people were injured in the incident.

The accident happened at 5.10pm local time on Saturday, 12 miles north of the capital Sofia.

Health officials said some of those injured are in a critical condition.

There was no immediate information about the nationality of the passengers.

Following the crash, the government immediately declared Monday a national day of mourning.