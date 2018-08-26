  • STV
  • MySTV

Pope described those who covered up abuse ‘as excrement’

ITV

During a meeting with people representing those who were mistreated by members of the Church .

Pope Francis
Max Rossi/Reuters

Pope Francis used the Spanish word "caca", which translates as excrement, to describe thodse who covered up for clerics who abused people in their care.

His comments came during a private meeting with eight people representing a wide section of those who were mistreated by members of the Catholic Church in Ireland.

The clerical child sex abuse scandal has rocked the Catholic Church over the last two decades, since allegations against members of Catholic institutions and clerics began to emerge in the late 1980s.

Abuse survivor Marie Collins was one of the eight who met Pope Francis on Saturday, which also included representatives of institutional abuse, mother and baby homes, industrial schools and clerical abuse.

She described the meeting, which lasted 90 minutes, as "frank" and said the pontiff gave all the representatives a chance to tell him about their experiences.


Ms Collins said they had initially expected just half an hour with Pope Francis, but that he gave them longer and even ended up being late to the Festival of Families event at Croke Park due to their meeting overrunning.

"Everyone spoke very frankly, we spoke about what had happened in the various places, gave him statistics and described the horror of the experiences suffered by many," she said.

"The Pope was shocked, I don't think he was aware of all the institutions in Ireland and some of the things that had happened there."

Ms Collins said Pope Francis was also very frank, and when he was talking about those guilty of involvement in corruption and the cover-up of abuse in the church he used the word "caca", or excrement.

She said he gave commitments to a number of those who spoke.

"He was very willing to listen and engage, I was able to say what I wanted to say quite frankly," she said.

"When he didn't agree he said, he wasn't just agreeing with me for the sake of agreeing.

"I asked him about making bishops accountable for the cover-up of abuses.

"They were as bad as the abusers themselves.

"I asked him for a process, a tribunal, but his answer was they were already being tried and if they were found guilty, they were removed.

"I told him that wasn't obvious to people, we see bishops resigning and being allowed to walk away, they must make them accountable, it should be made public if they have been found guilty.

"He agreed that was a good point and would take it away with him."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.