Thousands of couples take part in wedding in South Korea
Around 4,000 South Korean and foreign couples took part in the ceremony at the Unification Church in Gapyeong on Monday, watched by around 30,000 people.
The Unification Church, which regularly holds mass weddings, was founded in South Korea in 1954 by Reverend Moon Sun Myung and has expanded around the world since.