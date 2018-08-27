Pope’s Skoda to be donated to help Dublin homeless

It will be given to the social care agency of the Catholic church in Dublin, Crosscare.

The Skoda used to ferry Pope Francis around during his Ireland visit is to be used to help the homeless in Dublin. PA

The car used by Pope Francis during his trip to Ireland is to be donated to help homeless families.

It will be given to the social care agency of the Catholic church in Dublin, Crosscare, a statement on behalf of Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin said.

Each week, Crosscare staff assist families in trying to move on from a temporary emergency facility in the Mater Dei hub to more secure, long term accommodation.

A statement from the Archdiocese of Dublin said: "The now famous blue Skoda Rapid will be used by Crosscare staff to take families who are moving to view their next accommodation.

"It will be in daily use."

Conor Hickey, director of Crosscare services, said they were delighted with the gift from the Pope.

He hoped struggling families would find this gesture from the pontiff of some comfort, because they were constantly remembered by him.

Archbishop Martin decided that the vehicle would be donated to Crosscare.

At any one time 50 families are in the Mater Dei hub seeking housing.

Since it opened, 100 families have moved through the temporary system, facilitated by Crosscare workers.

Homelessness is a major political and social issue in Ireland and critics have sharply attacked the Government's response.

The Government has put in place measures aimed at releasing State land for housing developments.

The diocese said: "Unfortunately, as the homeless crisis continues, as each family moves on, there is another waiting to move in and the family hub is constantly full."

Mr Hickey has said the city's crisis had reached huge proportions and a level unheard of three years ago.

The Skoda will be given over to Crosscare in the coming days.

It will not be able to keep the number plate, SCV 1, which means Stato della Citta del Vaticano, "Vatican City".

The former Mater Dei College was given over to Dublin City Council by the Archdiocese of Dublin last year and operated by Crosscare.

It was completely refurbished to a very high standard into apartments to allow families to move out of hotel accommodation and live and eat together in a more family-friendly environment, with appropriate support services in place.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.