Six injured during violent far-right protest in Germany

The protest took place after a 35-year-old German man died during a fight in the city of Chemnitz.

Protesters light fireworks during a far-right demonstration. AP

At least six people have been injured after bottles and fireworks were thrown during a far-right protest in the eastern German city of Chemnitz.

Police in the city acknowledged it had not mobilised enough officers for the demonstration on Monday night, which erupted into clashes between neo-Nazis and left-wing counter-protesters, according to the dpa agency.

The far-right protest was sparked by the death of a 35-year-old German man on Sunday following a violent altercation with several other men.

The demo came after a man died and two others were injured in an altercation in Chemnitz AP Photo/Jens Meyer

Two other men were injured.

A 22-year-old Syrian and a 21 year-old Iraqi have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Footage showed far-right protesters trying to break through police lines, performing Nazi salutes and chanting "the national resistance is marching here".

