Nine-year-old takes own life after ‘homophobic bullying’

Jamal Myles' mother wants to raise awareness about the dangers of bullying.

Jamal Myles.

A nine-year-old boy was driven to taking his own life after he was bullied for coming out as gay, his mother has claimed.

Jamal Myles was found dead at his home in Denver by his mother Leia Pierce on Thursday.

A coroner's report released on Monday confirmed the cause of death as suicide.

Pierce told local media KDVR: "Four days is all it took at school. I could just imagine what they said to him. My son told my oldest daughter the kids at school told him to kill himself. I'm just sad he didn't come to me."

Jamal told his mother that he was gay just weeks before his first day of fourth grade at Joe Shoemaker Elementary School in Denver.

Pierce says that he was nervous but that she was supportive of him."He looked so scared when he told me. He was like, 'Mom, I'm gay.' And I thought he was playing, so I looked back because I was driving, and he was all curled up, so scared. And I said, 'I still love you,'" Pierce said to KDVR.

"He went to school and said he was gonna tell people he's gay because he's proud of himself."

Jamal was said to be excited to tell his classmates that he was gay. Facebook/Leia Pierce

Pierce is adamant on spreading awareness about the dangers of bullying."We should have accountability for bullying. I think the child should, because the child knows it's wrong.

"The child wouldn't want someone to do it to them. I think the parent should be held (accountable) because obviously the parents are either teaching them to be like that, or they're treating them like that," she said.

Tributes have been paid to the nine-year-old on Twitter.

A fundraiser page has been set up to contribute towards Jamal's funeral costs and a donation to a mental health charity.

