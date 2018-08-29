  • STV
  • MySTV

Shark attack victim says he punched it in gills to escape

ITV

The 61-year-old's arm is now in a cast and he has a brace around most of his left leg.

William Lytton is recovering after the shark attack
William Lytton is recovering after the shark attack AP/Press Association Images

A man bitten by a shark off Cape Cod this month said he escaped by punching the powerful predator in the gills after it clamped down on his leg.

In his first interview since the August 15 attack, William Lytton said he had been swimming in about "eight to 10 feet" of water off Truro, Massachusetts, when he felt an incredible pain shoot through his left leg and quickly realised he was being attacked by a shark.

The 61-year-old neurologist from Scarsdale, New York, said he gave the animal a strong smack in the gills with his left hand, a move that likely saved his life but also resulted in some torn tendons.

He now sports an arm cast as well as bandages and a brace around most of his left leg.

William Lytton suffered deep puncture wounds to his leg
William Lytton suffered deep puncture wounds to his leg Steven Senne/AP

"I initially was terrified, but, really, there was no time to think," he said, recounting the ordeal following a physical therapy session at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, where he has been since Sunday.

"It doesn't feel like I did anything heroic. A lot of this was luck."

Mr Lytton said he must have recalled from nature documentaries that the gills were one of the most vulnerable parts of the shark.

After the animal broke its grip, he took a few strong stokes back to shore where he shouted for help. Someone alerted his wife, who had been on the beach with their two young daughters and family friends.

Other beachgoers - including off-duty nurses and other medical professionals - helped stem the bleeding and carried him up the dunes to the beach parking lot as he started to lose consciousness from the blood loss.

"The pain was really excruciating," Mr Lytton said. "I remember the helicopter landing and then nothing for the next two days."

William Lytton is assisted by physical therapist Caitlin Geary at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Boston
William Lytton is assisted by physical therapist Caitlin Geary at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Boston Steven Senne/AP

Mr Lytton was airlifted to Tufts Medical Centre in Boston where he said he was placed into a two-day coma, underwent six surgeries and had nearly 12 pints of blood pumped into him.

The professor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn said he was grateful to be alive, but knows he has weeks more of rehab - and at least one more surgery - before he is back on his feet.

The shark, fortunately, missed critical nerves and veins and did not leave major bone damage, though pieces of shark teeth were cleaned out of his wounds and his bandages cover "hundreds" of sutures used to stitch back together muscles and skin, Mr Lytton said.

"It looks very artistic," he said of his battle wounds.


Mr Lytton was transferred on Sunday to Spaulding, a rehabilitation hospital where many of the most severely injured survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing were treated.

He is expected to be there around two weeks before eventually returning to New York for possibly more rehab.

Mr Lytton said he is not in any rush to wade back into the ocean waters off Cape Cod, where he spends nearly every summer doing research.

"It's kind of terrifying thinking about it," he said.

"I know it's not the best thing to say, but I didn't like sharks before, and like them even less now."

Mr Lytton's wife, June, said she hopes the attack is a warning for others to take shark safety seriously.

"It's still not real to me," she said standing at her husband's side.

"It happened so close to shore. I never thought that could happen."

State biologists are working to determine what type of shark was involved in the attack, which was the first in Massachusetts waters since 2012. The state's last fatal attack was in 1936.

Meanwhile, shark sightings have continued to close Cape Cod beaches as the tourist destination prepares for Labour Day weekend and the last big hurrah of the summer.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.