Two workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World

Collapsed scaffolding at a hotel under construction in Florida. AP

Two construction workers fell to their deaths when scaffolding collapsed above the sixth floor of a hotel under construction near Disney World in Florida.

Emergency responders added that a third worker managed to hang on and climb to safety in the incident early on Wednesday.

The accident happened in Orange County just outside Disney property, according to Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles.

He said there were about 18 workers at the scene when they got the call about the accident at 4:15am local time.

They were working at the top of the hotel, above the sixth floor, where concrete is being poured.

Mr Jachles said that the support structure gave way, sending two workers plummeting to their deaths.

The third worker sustained minor injuries.

Mr Jachles says the sheriff's office and federal investigators are examining what happened.

