Doctor's 'first kiss' with partner was CPR on first date

A doctor has recounted the dramatic moment she 'kissed' her partner for the first time.

A doctor has recounted the dramatic moment she "kissed" her partner for the first time - as she performed life-saving CPR.
swns

A doctor "kissed" her partner for the first time - as she performed life-saving CPR after he collapsed on their first date.

Anesthesiologist Andi Traynor, 45, was on her first official date with Max Montgomery, 56, when he collapsed on the beach after a morning of surfing.

Max, a tech content creator, had felt a burning sensation in his chest while paddling but didn't realize anything was wrong until he began to feel exhausted after he left the water.

Anesthesiologist Andi Traynor immediately began to perform CPR on Max.
SWNS

Andi, of Palo Alto, California, was shocked as she watched Max collapse on Capitola Beach, Santa Cruz, and couldn't find her new flame's pulse when she turned him over.

The mum-of-two immediately began to perform CPR on Max, of Santa Cruz, California, with the help of passersby.

Within seven minutes, an ambulance had arrived and stretchered Max off the beach before reviving him using a defibrillator on route to Dominican Hospital.

Within seven minutes, an ambulance had arrived and stretchered Max off the beach
SWNS

Doctors determined that Max had suffered a heart attack and he had a number of blockages of his coronary artery.

The day after his first date with Andi on October 19, Max underwent bypass surgery to repair his faulty ticker.

Ten months on he's back to full health - and he and Andi are still going strong.

Since their dramatic first date, Andi and Max have found a moment to have their real first kiss.
SWNS

Andi recalled the moment her date suddenly fell: "I immediately ran over to him and turned him over.

"He wasn't responding and he didn't have a pulse.

"I started CPR and I called for help.

"We were very lucky that one of the people who stopped was a nurse.

"The ambulance got there so quick and those guys are amazing.

"We hadn't revived him and they gave him three shocks on the beach which didn't work and medicine that didn't work.

"When they took him away in the ambulance, I didn't know if he was going to live."

Max underwent major surgery the next day.
SWNS

Max underwent coronary bypass surgery the next day, after which he told Andi that he would understand if she didn't want a second date.

Max said: "When she came in after my surgery I told her I would understand if she didn't want to keep seeing me. But she told me she was not going anywhere," Max said.

Strangely, Max's collapse was accidentally captured on camera by Los Angeles composer Alexander Baker, 58, who was filming a time-lapse video of the beach's seagulls.

Max said he hopes the video will encourage others to learn the basics of CPR, so that they can save a life like Andi did.

Since their dramatic first date, Andi and Max have been going strong and even found a moment to have their real first kiss.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.