  • STV
  • MySTV

Murdered student’s parents not comforted by killer’s death

ITV

Jastine Valdez was killed by Mark Hennessy who was shot dead by gardai.

Jastine Valdez was abducted and murdered by Mark Hennessy.
Jastine Valdez was abducted and murdered by Mark Hennessy. PA

The parents of a student murdered in Ireland have said the pain of losing their daughter has not been eased by knowing her killer is dead.

Jastine Valdez was abducted and strangled in an apparently random attack in Co Wicklow earlier this year.

The 24-year-old had been walking to the home she shared with her parents in Enniskerry on May 19 when she was kidnapped and murdered by Mark Hennessy.

'It didn't ease the pain at all, it didn't matter. Jastine was gone.'
Parents of Jastine Valdez

He was shot dead following an interaction with gardai at Cherrywood Business Park in south Dublin a little over 24 hours after Ms Valdez went missing.

Ms Valdez's body was discovered in thick undergrowth in the Puck's Castle area of Co Dublin.

The accountancy student, originally from the Philippines, lived in Enniskerry in Wicklow while Mr Hennessy, 40, lived with his partner and two children in nearby Bray.

Teresito and Danilo Valdez said knowing Jastine's killer was no longer alive did not give them any solace.

Jastine Valdez’s body was found in heavy undergrowth in Puck’s Castle Lane
Jastine Valdez’s body was found in heavy undergrowth in Puck’s Castle Lane Donall Farmer/PA

"It didn't help, it didn't ease the pain," said Teresito Valdez.

"We didn't like that he was killed. It didn't change anything when we found out that he was killed.

"It didn't ease the pain at all, it didn't matter. Jastine was gone."

The couple moved to Ireland from the Philippines in 2001 to help provide for their daughter. Ms Valdez, who was seven at the time, was raised by her grandmother until the Valdezs could afford for their daughter to join them in 2015.


'We wanted to know more about why he did such a terrible thing.'
Parents of Jastine Valdez

Mr and Mrs Valdez told RTE's Today With Miriam programme that they were "sad" that Mr Hennessy had been killed.

They said his death had left them with many unanswered questions.

"We were quite disappointed that he was killed quite quickly," Mr Valdez said.

"There are a lot of questions in our mind. We wanted to know more about why he did such a terrible thing."

The couple thanked the Irish people for all the help they received since Jastine's death.

A Go Fund Me page was set up after Jastine's death to help cover the cost of repatriating her body back to her native Philippines.

Jastine's parents brought her home for a traditional wake and funeral, which lasted a month.

The fund raised a total of 140,000 euro, far surpassing the original target of 10,000 euro.

Jastine's parents have now returned to Ireland and are looking for work and a new home.

Mrs Valdez said she is searching for work but her husband said he was not yet able to return to work because he is too distraught.

The couple are living in someone else's home but they hope to find their own home soon.

Ireland's police watchdog, the Garda Siochana Ombudsman's Commission, is investigating the incident that led to Hennessy being shot dead.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.