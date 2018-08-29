Woman banned from website because surname too 'offensive'

Natalie was blocked from creating an account after her surname was rejected for being rude.

Natalie Weiner

A woman was blocked from creating a new account on a website after her surname was deemed to be too "offensive" for the algorithm filters.

Natalie Weiner was trying to sign up to MaxPreps, an American company that lists information on high school sports leagues, when the site stopped her from creating a profile because of her last name.

A message said: "Offensive language discovered in the last name field."

Luckily, Ms Weiner saw the funny side and posted a screenshot to her followers on Twitter.

She tweeted: "This is without a doubt the best thing that's ever happened to me," she wrote. "I am weeping."

Despite her protests, Ms Weiner was still unable to sign up to the website.

MaxPreps responded to her message, stating that they plan to unblock her name from their server but that it may take a few days.

"Teenagers can get creative... For now, please use W," they said.

"We are going to unblock your last name but it may take a few days. Thanks".

When taken to task by Twitter users over their name filtering system, MaxPreps said: "We use names on our site of members when providing live scores. I'd hope you would understand why we filter names."

Ms Weiner's followers soon began to share their experiences, with many claiming they had the same issue in the past.

"I get this a lot surprisingly," responded one user named Kyle Medick.

Another added: "As a person named James Butts, I know these problems."

US chess champion Nazi Paikidze-Barnes also responding to Ms Weiner's awkward situation, simply saying: "I know that feel."