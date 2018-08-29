  • STV
Family leads mourners at memorial event for John McCain

ITV

Ceremonies in the state he represented, Arizona, will be followed by a service in Washington.

Members of the public pay their respects
Members of the public pay their respects Matt York/AP

Widow Cindy McCain and several of John McCain's children led mourners at the first of two services for the statesman and former prisoner of war.

Mrs McCain pressed her face against the flag-draped coffin of the US senator and former nominee for the US presidency in the state he served, Arizona.

The private service at the Arizona Capitol marked the first appearance of Mr McCain's family members since the senator died on Saturday of brain cancer.

It also began two days of official mourning in Mr McCain's adopted state before his body is taken to Washington for his burial.

During the service, Governor Doug Ducey remembered McCain as a senator and internationally known figure as well as a major figure in the history of Arizona.

While Barry Goldwater, who ran for the presidency in the 1960s, was an Arizona native, Mr McCain was "Arizona's favourite adopted son", the governor said on what would have been the 82nd birthday of Mr McCain, who was born in the Panama Canal Zone while his father served in the military.

"Imagining an Arizona without John McCain is like picturing Arizona without the Grand Canyon," Mr Ducey said.

US Naval sea cadets walk past the coffin
US Naval sea cadets walk past the coffin Jae C. Hong/AP

Former Arizona senator Jon Kyl said he has been with Mr McCain all around the world and he had better instincts on when to assert US power than anyone else he knew.

Mr Kyl said he would miss Mr McCain, whose greatest contribution was national security.

"I will miss him as a friend, and a strong force for America, and the world," Mr Kyl said.

Senator Jeff Flake offered the benediction at the service.

Later in the afternoon, the Capitol will be opened to the public to pay their respects.

Meghan McCain, daughter of John McCain
Meghan McCain, daughter of John McCain Jae C. Hong/AP

Arizona National Guard members carried the coffin into the Arizona State Capitol Museum rotunda, where Mr McCain lay in state.

Black curtains hung in the rotunda and US and Arizona flags encircled the room.

By the time the service ended and the rotunda was cleared, at least 100 people had already gathered outside to wait for the public viewing.

Some had travelled for hours from California and elsewhere.

They took shelter from the hot sun under tents erected by security teams while volunteers filled coolers with ice and water bottles.

Chasity Pullin, whose husband and father are military veterans, was among those in the queue.

She said she liked how Mr McCain did not act as though he was above others, and she praised all he did for veterans.

Cindy McCain, widow of John McCain
Cindy McCain, widow of John McCain Jae C. Hong/AP

"It feels like you're losing part of your family, as much as he did," she said.

For some Arizona residents, McCain has been a political fixture for their entire lives.

He took office in the state in the early 1980s, first as a congressman and then as a senator in the seat once held by Mr Goldwater.

Thursday morning will feature a procession through Phoenix on the way to a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church, with the public invited to line the route along Interstate 17.

The memorial service will include a tribute from former Vice President Joe Biden.

Musical choices include a recessional to My Way by Frank Sinatra.

From there, Mr McCain will depart Arizona from Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport.

Another viewing will be held at the US Capitol on Friday, with a final memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.

