Apple sets September 12 date for next big product launch

The iPhone maker asks people to ‘gather round’ for its latest unveiling.

Apple is planning to reveal its latest products in under two weeks' time which is widely expected to include new iPhone handsets.

The company sent media invites to a launch event taking place on September 12, hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California.

As usual, Apple didn't detail exactly what it is planning to unveil, simply saying "Gather round".

The firm's September events tend to be the launch pad for its latest iPhone models, but in previous years there have also been updated iPads and the Apple Watch.

Last year, Apple released three new handsets, the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus and a new flagship device, the iPhone X.

The most recent financial results from July show that iPhone sales have started to stagnate, only increasing by 1% on the previous year.

However, revenue still managed to grow 20%, thanks to the price of the iPhone X.

In August, Apple became the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at one trillion dollars.

