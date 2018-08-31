Amsterdam Centraal Station stabbing suspect shot by police

Two people were injured in the stabbing.

Stabbing: Centraal Station. STV

Dutch police have shot and injured a suspect following a stabbing at Amsterdam's busy central railway station.

Police said two people were injured in the stabbing at Centraal Station, and a tunnel under the tracks was closed following the incident.

The stabbing victims and the suspect were taken to hospital.

The motive for the stabbing is not clear. It is not known if it was terror-related.

The station was not evacuated.

