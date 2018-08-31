Donald Trump to visit Ireland 'to renew historic ties'

The US president said he hoped to renew historic ties between the two nations.

Donald Trump: Visit during trip to Europe for Armistice Day commemorations. PA

Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November, the White House has announced.

The US President plans to visit the country as part of a wider trip to Europe to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

A statement from the White House press secretary said he hoped to "renew the deep and historic ties" between the two countries.

The president is also due to travel to Paris for Armistice Day commemorations on November 11, where he will "highlight the sacrifices that Americans have made, not only during World War I but also in the century since, in the name of liberty".

It is the first time Trump has visited Ireland since he entered the White House at the start of 2017.

US President Donald Trump met Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in March Niall Carson/PA

It follows a meeting between the president and Irish premier Leo Varadkar at the White House in March, when the trip was first floated.

Trump said at the time that he planned to go to the border as part of the visit.

Asked by reporters if he intended to visit, he said: "I will. I love it, I love it.

"I have property there and I might not get to see it again, but I will."

Trump owns a golf course at Doonbeg in Co Clare.

On the Irish border, Trump said: "That is an interesting border also, we have two interesting borders," an apparent allusion to the US/Mexico border where he wants to build a wall.