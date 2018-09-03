Mobile phone ban comes into effect in French schools

The government has introduced a ban on phone use in all primary and middle schools.

Mobile phone use. PA

French children returning to school after their summer holidays will have to do so without their mobile phones.

The government has passed a law banning phone use in all primary and middle schools for the entire day, including during breaks - with exceptions in cases of emergency and for disabled children.

Pupils are requested to shut down their mobiles or put them in a locker.

The move has been brought in to improve pupils’ concentration and to cut social media use Yui Mok/PA

High schools can also voluntarily implement the measure.

Education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said it aims to help children focus on lessons, to socialise better and to reduce social media use. The ban is also designed to fight online bullying, and prevent thefts and violence in school.

The law allows teachers to confiscate phones until the end of the day in cases of non-compliance.

