Identical twins celebrate 102nd birthday together in US

Ann and Gussie Crumby EBU

Turning 102 years old is a special feat - but doing it with your twin by your side is truly unique.

Their birthday was in May but Ann and Gussie Crumby finally celebrated alongside their family on Saturday.

The Crumby twins grew up in Hancock County, Georgia raised by their grandmother.

They were separated throughout the years but found their way back to each other in the late 90s.

Since then, they haven't strayed too far apart from each other.

According to a study from researchers in Denmark, identical twins survived longer than the general population.

Researchers say that maintaining close and supportive relationship helps people live longer.