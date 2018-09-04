Amazon second US firm to hit trillion-dollar market value

The company follows Apple, which reached the same mark in early August.

Amazon is worth a trillion dollars. PA

Amazon has become the second publicly traded company to be worth a trillion dollars (£780bn), hot on the heels of Apple.

Amazon has revolutionised how people shop online and is the world's dominant internet retailer.

In two decades the company expanded far beyond its bookseller beginnings, combining its world-spanning retail operation with less flashy but profitable advertising and cloud computing businesses.

The company's success put its founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos top of the Forbes billionaires list this year.

The Seattle-based company has cemented customer loyalty through smart devices like Alexa and the Prime membership programme that offers fast, free shipping as well as music and video streaming perks.

Amazon's stock rose 1.7% on Tuesday, putting its market value at just over a trillion dollars. Apple topped that mark in early August.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.