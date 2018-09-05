Child killed by tree as tropical storm blasts US Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Centre said the storm is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland.

A car drives slowly in Alabama. AP

A child has died as a tree fell on to a mobile home as Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall on the US Gulf Coast.

Escambia County Sheriff's office in Florida said officers responded to a call of the fallen tree in Pensacola and discovered the child, whose name and age was not released. There were no other injuries.

The National Hurricane Centre said Gordon made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border but is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas. It did not reach hurricane status.

Gordon strengthened in the final hours as it neared the central Gulf Coast, clocking top sustained winds of 70mh.

The National Hurricane Centre said Gordon's tight core was about 30 miles south east of Biloxi, Mississippi, or about 35 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, where heavy rain and wind picked up shortly before nightfall.

More than 27,000 customers were without power on Tuesday night as Gordon began pushing ashore. The outages were mostly in coastal Alabama and included the western tip of the Florida Panhandle around Pensacola, with a few hundred in south-eastern Mississippi.

Pensacola International Airport reported more than 4in of rain, the heaviest total reported so far along the Gulf Coast.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the entire Mississippi and Alabama coasts with the possibility Gordon would become a Category 1 storm.

The National Hurricane Centre predicted a "life-threatening" storm surge of 3ft to 5ft along parts of the central Gulf Coast.

Flooding is also a risk. Up to 8in of rain could fall in some parts through to late Thursday as the tropical weather moves inland towards Arkansas.

Governors in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana declared states of emergency to better mobilise state resources and National Guard troops.

Mississippi shut down a dozen Gulf Coast casinos, and at least 54 oil and gas production platforms were evacuated.

