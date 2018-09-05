Twenty-eight people missing after boat capsizes in India

The boat was taking 40 people to Gauhati in Assam state.

People watch rescuers search the waters of the Brahmaputra River. AP

Twenty-eight people are missing after a motorised boat capsized in the flooded Brahmputra River in India's remote north-east.

Police said the boat was bringing 40 people to Gauhati, the capital of Assam state, from a village across the river.

Passersby standing on the opposite bank watch rescuers search the waters of the Brahmaputra River. AP

A spokesman said 12 people have been rescued and a search is ongoing for the 28 others who are missing.

The boat sank after hitting the tower of an under-construction water project.

Heavy monsoon rains have flooded large parts of India. More than 1,000 people have died in seven states since the monsoon season started in June.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.