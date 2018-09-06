Man drops gun and trousers in botched armed robbery in US

The man was caught on camera spectacularly failing to rob a store in Denver, Colorado.

The man was caught on camera spectacularly failing to rob a store. Aurora Police Department

A man caught on camera spectacularly failing to rob a store in Denver, Colorado, has been described as one of the "world's dumbest criminals".

Aurora Police Department are appealing for information after the botched armed robbery of an e-cigarette store, in which a white male dropped a replica gun, before fleeing with his trousers around his ankles.

Police said the man entered the E-Cig of Denver store on Sunday.

After dropping his gun, he fled, drop-kicking the door open which led to the subsequent dropping of his trousers for good measure.

"I don't want to downplay the seriousness of an armed robbery, but the guy really does belong in the 'world's dumbest criminals,'" Chris Burgess - an owner of an E-Cig of Denver store - told the Denver Post.

"He needs to find a new career," he added.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.