Woman arrested over shooting at Irish boxing club

Bobby Messett died following a shooting at the club in Co Wicklow.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested following the fatal shooting of a grandfather at an Irish boxing club founded by the father of Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor.

Bobby Messett, 50, died after the shooting at Bray Boxing Club, Co Wicklow, in June.

Two other men were injured in the incident, including Pete Taylor, whose boxing champion daughter Katie shot to fame at the London 2012 Olympics.

Pete Taylor with his daughter Katie

The woman was arrested in Dublin on Saturday evening and is currently being detained at Dundrum Garda Station.

A man in his 30s who was arrested on Thursday is still being detained at Bray Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and Gardai say that further updates will follow.

Mr Messett was a father of three and had three grandchildren.

The self-employed painter and decorator from Co Wicklow was a member of the boxing club.