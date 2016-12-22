School shut for deep clean after 53 fall ill with vomiting bug

A total of 40 children and 13 staff became unwell at Tomintoul Primary School in Moray this week.

A school has been shut for a deep clean after 53 people fell ill with a vomiting bug.

The outbreak is believed to be linked to an event attended by staff and pupils in the village last weekend.

The school has been closed as a precaution while it is deep cleaned under NHS guidelines.

A Moray Council spokesman said: "A deep clean operation is being undertaken at Tomintoul school following 40 children and 13 staff falling ill.

"The clean is a precautionary measure and is in accordance with NHS guidelines when dealing with such an outbreak."

