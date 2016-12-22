  • STV
  • MySTV

Live animals to add 'touch of realism' to nativity tale

STV

Farmers pitch in for special Christingle service in Aberdeenshire church.

Menagerie: Service inspired by Vicar of Dibley episode.
Menagerie: Service inspired by Vicar of Dibley episode. Church of Scotland

A Church of Scotland minister is holding a special Christmas service starring a cast of farm animals.

Rev Elspeth McKay has arranged for a Highland cow and her calf, a sheep, a pony and a donkey named Jason to attend the annual Christingle service at Midmar Church in Aberdeenshire on Christmas Eve.

The minister said the four-legged cast members would add a "touch of realism" to the nativity story.

Ms McKay, who has led Echt and Midmar Churches Together for two and a half years, added she hoped the service with a difference would remind people there is more to Christmas than Santa and presents.

She has teamed up with three local farmers to make the community event extra special, particularly for children.

Ms McKay said: "This will be the third year that Jason, owned by Netta Sangster, who is a member of Echt Church, has attended the nativity and he is an absolute star.

"But this year we decided to take things to the next level and we will have a collection of other animals outside the church such as Highland cows, sheep and a pony which will add a touch of realism to the story of Jesus' birth.

"Having the animals there will remind us that the son of God was not born into a prosperous family but in a stable surrounded by the animals who were living there."

In an early episode of BBC sitcom the Vicar of Dibley, Geraldine turned her church into an ark for a pet blessing service which, after an initial hiccup, proved to be a huge success.

Ms McKay is a fan of the show and said she the other organisers were "definitely having a Vicar of Dibley moment".

"We are very excited about the service but I am not sure whether all the animals will get on, I guess we will just have to see," she added.

The Christingle Service, organised by Echt and Midmar Churches Together, is being held at 4pm at Midmar Church in Echt.

As there is limited parking at the church, there will be a shuttle bus provided from Midmar Hall car park, located about 1.5 miles away, from 3pm.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.