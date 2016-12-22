Suicide rates drop nearly a third in the north east

A new app designed to help people contemplating suicide has been accessed more than 13,000 times.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5258443983001-my-story-fiona-weir-on-north-east-suicide-prevention-app.jpg" />

The number of suicides recorded in Aberdeen has dropped by nearly a third over the last year, according to new figures.

Suicide rates in the city fell by 27% in 2016, while Aberdeenshire had a 16% decrease.

There was also an unprecedented 12-week period where there were no suicides at all in Aberdeenshire or Aberdeen.

The figures follow the launch of an app in March, designed to help prevent suicides in the north-east.

Campaigners say the app has been used more than 13,000 times since its launch and attributed the recent drops in suicides in the region to the new technology.

The Prevent Suicide app, which is available on all platforms, helps users gain knowledge of suicide prevention without having to directly engage with mental health services.

It also gives people access to a huge range of helpful organisations and enables them to write their own safety plan which can help them through difficult periods when they are at heightened risk of suicide.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Choose Life coordinator Iain Murray said: "The number of people accessing the app proves there is a real need for this in the north east of Scotland.

"It has also coincided with a drop in the number of suicides in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire which is very welcome."

He added: "We are aware that this is a difficult time of year for many people and the important message to anyone struggling is that help is just one click or phone call away."

People can access the app by downloading it from Google Play or the App Store. They can also visit the website at www.preventsuicideapp.com

Alternatively they can phone Samaritans on 116 123 or Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87.

If you have been affected by suicide, or are seeking help and support for issues outlined in this article, you can contact Samaritans or Childline.

