Man held after car ploughs into building during police chase

The vehicle fled the scene at 3am in Crown Street, Aberdeen, before crashing around a mile away.

Chase: Police pursued car after it failed to pull over (file pic). © STV

A car has ploughed into a building during a police chase in Aberdeen.

Officers attempted to stop a car in the city centre shortly before 3am on Friday.

The vehicle did not pull over when signalled to do so on Crown Street and fled the scene.

Police gave pursuit and after following the car for around a mile it crashed into a building on Holburn Street.

A man is currently detained in police custody in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

