Storm Barbara brings second day of wind and rain to Scotland

The storm will continue to affect the country on Christmas Eve, with warnings still in place.

Storm: Warnings are in place. (file pic)
Storm: Warnings are in place. (file pic) © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Scotland is braced for a second day of stormy weather as warnings for wind, snow and ice remain in place.

Christmas Eve will see heavy showers and snow over the hills, with further travel disruption expected as Storm Barbara continues to affect the country.

A second storm, named Storm Conor, will land on Christmas Day and will bring high winds and lightning to the Highlands and islands.

Power has restored to more than 21,000 homes after the high winds and lightning strikes knocked out supplies to properties.

Yellow "be aware" warnings are in place for the Strathclyde, Central, Grampian, Highlands and islands regions.

The Met Office said: "Cold unstable westerly flow following in the wake of Storm Barbara brings wintry showers across Scotland.

"Due to the showery nature of the precipitation, some areas may see relatively little snow, but where heavy snow showers do occur, several centimeters may fall in a short space of time."

Drivers have been warned to watch out for ice and high winds.

Flood alerts are in place for various locations throughout the Highlands, and more serious floow warnings are in place for much of the Tayside region.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said the Tay was expected to rise during Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day.

Anyone travelling on Christmas eve has been warned to allow plenty of time for their journey.

Scotland's transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "We would urge everyone to check the latest sources of information before they travel and keep in mind that the situation can change quickly.

"They should leave plenty time to get to where they need to be and the transport operators are doing what they can to help people arrive at their destinations and get any last minute festive shopping done safely.

"We shall be continuing to monitor the situation over the festive period including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day to make sure that the most reliable and relevant information is being communicated to people as early as possible."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.