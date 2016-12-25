Man dies after being rescued from Christmas Eve flat fire

The man was taken to hospital but later died.

Hospital: The man died after the fire. SWNS

A man has died after a fire in a flat in Aberdeen on Christmas Eve.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the Nellfield Place area at around 8pm on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters found the man in the flat and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died.

A police spokesman said inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

It follows another death in a flat fire in Kilmarnock on Friday.