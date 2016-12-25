Scotland's first Christmas baby arrives just after midnight

The baby girl was born in Aberdeen, as parents across the country welcome their newborns.

The first baby born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived just minutes after the bells struck midnight.

Ailie Urquhart was welcomed onto the maternity ward in Aberdeen at 12:08am.

Her parents, Lisa, 33, and Andrew, 39, from Banchory, were delighted with the birth of their second child.

Big sister Neave went to meet her new sibling, who weighed in at 8lbs six and three quarter ounces, after she opened her presents from Santa.

Proud father Andrew, a landscape gardener, said: "We had been in the hospital for about 12 hours before she was born.

"I got to hold Ailie about half past 12. "I've had her for a couple of hours and she's been great - just sleeping away. She's amazing."

The first baby to arrive at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary was Noel, born at 12.55am.

The wee boy was born to Samantha Skinner, 27, from Edinburgh and weighed 7lb 8oz.

The first baby to be born on Christmas Day at St John's Hospital in Livingston arrived at 4.50am. The baby girl, yet to be named, was born to Amy, 24, and Jamie McGororty, 30, from Whitburn, West Lothian, and weighed 7lb 7oz.

In Glasgow at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Shannon McManus, from Renfrew, gave birth to a baby boy. Junior was born at 1.56am and weighed 8lb 2oz.

Shortly after at the city's Princess Royal Maternity Hospital Maria Owens, 26, from Glasgow, welcomed Oscar to the world. The newborn weighed 8lb 3oz when he arrived at 4.12am.