Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by car

The 28-year-old man was hit on the A944 in Aberdeenshire in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Aberdeenshire crash: Cyclist injured near Alford. Google

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Aberdeenshire.

The 28-year-old man was cycling on the A944 near Alford when the incident took place in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The crash involved a silver Renault Clio and occurred near the Mill of Bandley junction at around 4:30am.

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

He remains in hospital and is receiving treatment.

Police Scotland's Sgt Rob Warnock said: "Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or came across it or saw the silver Renault Clio or the male cyclist prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101.''