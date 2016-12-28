Thirty cars targeted by vandals during tyre slashing spree

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to vehicles on Baltic Street in Montrose.

Baltic Street: Vandals hunted after cars targeted on street in Montrose. 2016 Google

The tyres of around 30 cars on the same street have been slashed by vandals.

Police are now appealing for information after the incident on Baltic Street, Montrose, in the early hours of Tuesday.



Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused and officers are trying to trace owners of vehicles that have been targeted.

It comes after a similar incident where car tyres were vandalised in Montrose over the weekend of December 17 and 18.

Sergeant Clark Renilson said, "We are carrying out a number of positive lines of enquiry into these crimes and

"I would urge you to contact us if you have any information in connection with the vandalisms or those responsible.

"I ask that you contact any police officer, attend at Montrose Police Station or call 101 if you have information that could be helpful to our enquiries, in order that we can fully investigate the circumstances.

"Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."