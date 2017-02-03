Block of flats evacuated and road shut after fire in Aberdeen
People removed from properties on Froghall Gardens described seeing smoke after a power surge.
A block of flats has been evacuated following a fire in Aberdeen.
The emergency services were called to Froghall Gardens at around 10.25am on Friday.
People removed from the flats described seeing smoke following a power surge.
Electrical workers were later seen examining a power box a short distance from the flats.
Police have cordoned off the street at its junctions with Elmbank Terrace, the Spital and Jute Street.
A spokeswoman said: "Members of the public are thanked for their patience while the incident is dealt with."