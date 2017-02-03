Block of flats evacuated and road shut after fire in Aberdeen

People removed from properties on Froghall Gardens described seeing smoke after a power surge.

Froghall Gardens: Emergency services at the scene. Newsline

A block of flats has been evacuated following a fire in Aberdeen.

The emergency services were called to Froghall Gardens at around 10.25am on Friday.

People removed from the flats described seeing smoke following a power surge.

Electrical workers were later seen examining a power box a short distance from the flats.

Police have cordoned off the street at its junctions with Elmbank Terrace, the Spital and Jute Street.

A spokeswoman said: "Members of the public are thanked for their patience while the incident is dealt with."