Major land and sea search under way for missing kayaker

The 35-year-old failed to return home after a weekend trip to Portsoy Harbour.

Search: Kayaker missing in Aberdeenshire (file pic). Kessock RNLI

A major search is under way for a sea kayaker missing in Aberdeenshire.

The alarm was raised at 9pm on Sunday when the 35-year-old did not return home to Laurencekirk after a trip to Portsoy.

A VW van reportedly belonging to the man, who left home on Friday, has been found parked at the harbour.

A search operation involving the coastguard, Police Scotland and the RNLI was launched on Sunday night and continued on Monday morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland, along with RNLI and coastguard, are currently at scene at Portsoy Harbour making search following the report of a 35-year-old male kayaker being overdue from a sea-kayaking trip.

"Lifeboats from Banff, Portsoy, Buckie and Macduff, along with 12 coastguard personnel and 5 police units are currently engaged in the search.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."

