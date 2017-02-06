  • STV
Family 'desperately worried' for kayaker missing at sea

Dominic Jackson was last seen near Portsoy Harbour in Aberdeenshire

Missing: Kayaker Dominic Jackson was last seen on Saturday.
The family of a missing kayaker are "desperately worried" as a major search for him continues.

Dominic Jackson was reported missing on Sunday night after failing to return from a sea-kayaking trip, which his sister said was the third or fourth time he had been out on the water by himself.

The 35-year-old, of Fettercairn,  Aberdeenshire, left his home on Friday evening with the intention of setting sail from Portsoy Harbour.

Police said the last confirmed sighting of Mr Jackson was near the harbour on Saturday morning.

His VW Transporter van has been traced near the harbour as part of a major land, sea and air search for him.

In a statement, his family said: "We are desperately worried for Dominic and would urge him to make contact with his family or police to let us know he is OK. This is completely out of character and we just want him home.

"We would also like to thank local people who are assisting with the search."

Police have released an image of Mr Jackson's kayak, which is described as multi-coloured with a blend of purple, black and whites.

His sister Ellie said Mr Jackson has only recently taken up the sport.

She told STV News: "He's not experienced at all, this was only his third or fourth trip.

"He did a couple of trips over on the west coast a few weeks ago and he loved it. He found it tough but was looking forward to the next one."

Inspector Ewan Strachan said on Monday afternoon: "I know that volunteers have been out assisting on foot with ongoing searches, and I would like to thank them for their help at this difficult time.

"Through enquiries carried out this afternoon, the last confirmed sighting we have of Mr Jackson is on Saturday morning between 10.30am and 11am where he asked some local people where the best kayaking spot might be.

"A vast area has already been searched on both land and water - stretching from Buckie to Fraserburgh - and our efforts will continue. Our officers are being supported by the coastguard, RNLI, and diving team, including use of a fixed-wing aircraft. Strong gales are expected across the Grampian coastline tonight, and we will deploy our resources accordingly."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

