Man appears in court charged with murder after alleged attack

Malcolm Wright died in hospital after he was found with serious injuries in Peterhead.

Court: Man was remanded in custody. (file pic) STV

A man has appeared in court on a murder charge following an alleged attack at a home in Aberdeenshire.

Malcolm Wright, 56, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries following an alleged incident in Peterhead on the January 20.

He died in hospital on Wednesday last week.

Gary Crossan, 30, previously appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court charged with assault and attempted murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.