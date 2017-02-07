Kayak found in search for missing Aberdeenshire man

Sea kayaker Dominic Jackson was reported missing when he did not return home on Sunday.

A kayak has been found in the search for a man missing off the north east coast.

Concerns were raised for Dominic Jackson when he did not return to Laurencekirk after a weekend trip to Portsoy, Aberdeenshire, on Sunday.

The 35-year-old left home on Friday evening with the intention of going sea kayaking off the north east coast.

A kayak believed to belong to Mr Jackson, who had only recently taken up the sport, was found near Wick, Caithness, at 9pm on Monday.

Mr Jackson's VW Transporter van has also been found parked near Portsoy Harbour.

A widescale search involving coastguard, RNLI and police is expected to continue on Tuesday.

The emergency services have been assisted by Mr Jackson's father Dominic and his brother Stuart.

In a statement released on Monday, his family said: "We are desperately worried for Dominic and would urge him to make contact with his family or police to let us know he is OK.

"This is completely out of character and we just want him home.

"We would also like to thank local people who are assisting with the search."

Police Scotland inspector Ewan Strachan said on Monday afternoon: "I know that volunteers have been out assisting on foot with ongoing searches, and I would like to thank them for their help at this difficult time.

"Through enquiries carried out this afternoon, the last confirmed sighting we have of Mr Jackson is on Saturday morning between 10.30am and 11am where he asked some local people where the best kayaking spot might be.

"A vast area has already been searched on both land and water - stretching from Buckie to Fraserburgh - and our efforts will continue.

"Our officers are being supported by the coastguard, RNLI, and diving team, including use of a fixed-wing aircraft. Strong gales are expected across the Grampian coastline tonight, and we will deploy our resources accordingly."

