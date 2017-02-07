North east train passengers warned ahead of track works

There will be no train services between Dundee and Aberdeen on Sundays until February 19.

Passengers have been warned of disruption ahead of rail engineering works affecting services between the north east and the central belt.

ScotRail said there replacement bus services will call at all stations affected.

Journey times will be longer, though onward services to Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow will operate as normal.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "These are vital works and we appreciate our customers' patience.

"We would ask that they carefully check their journey plans, as the replacement buses will take longer than the trains, which could impact on onward connections."

The train operator urged customers to plan ahead and check their journey plans at scotrail.co.uk.