Search for missing kayaker to continue despite rough seas

Dominic Jackson was last seen between 10.30am and 11am on Saturday.

Dominic Jackson: Went kayaking off north east coast.

The search for a missing sea kayaker last seen four days ago is due to continue.

Dominic Jackson was last seen between 10.30am and 11am on Saturday in the Cullen area of Moray, where he asked locals about the best place to go kayaking.

He is believed to have set off from nearby Portsoy Harbour, where his VW Transporter van was found.

The alarm was raised on Sunday night when the 35-year-old failed to return to his home in Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, and a major search was launched.

It is due to continue on Wednesday morning, despite rough seas and stormy weather.

Inspector Strachan said: "More than 30 volunteers have turned out to assist with coastal searches today despite the weather, and I cannot stress enough how much this has been appreciated.

"It also comes as no surprise given the community spirit in the area and the strength of feeling of wanting Dominic to be found.

"Moving forward, our search must focus at sea and immediate areas of the coastline - an operation which must be tackled by a highly specialist search team given the dangers and challenges of these terrains.

"These officers are trained in certain techniques and will be designated to specific areas as we enter our third day of this operation and continue to battle severe weather conditions."

Dozens of volunteers have helped in the search, including Mr Jackson's father Dominic and his brother Stuart.

In a statement released on Monday, his family said: "We are desperately worried for Dominic and would urge him to make contact with his family or police to let us know he is OK.

"This is completely out of character and we just want him home.

"We would also like to thank local people who are assisting with the search."

However, Police Scotland has urged volunteers to take the increasingly challenging conditions into account.

"Our main priority is the public's safety and as such I would urge volunteers to consider other ways in which they can offer support to Dominic's family and friends at this terrible time," Mr Strachan said.

"By no means does this mean we are scaling back our search - in fact our search now becomes more intensive - however we need the right people in the right places to give us the best possible chance."

A kayak believed to belong to Mr Jackson, who had only recently taken up the sport, was found near Wick, Caithness, at 9pm on Monday.

A piece of safety equipment which had been attached to the kayak was discovered at Porknockie, Moray, on Tuesday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.