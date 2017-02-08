  • STV
  • MySTV

Search for missing kayaker to continue despite rough seas

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Dominic Jackson was last seen between 10.30am and 11am on Saturday.

Dominic Jackson: Went kayaking off north east coast.
Dominic Jackson: Went kayaking off north east coast.

The search for a missing sea kayaker last seen four days ago is due to continue.

Dominic Jackson was last seen between 10.30am and 11am on Saturday in the Cullen area of Moray, where he asked locals about the best place to go kayaking.

He is believed to have set off from nearby Portsoy Harbour, where his VW Transporter van was found.

The alarm was raised on Sunday night when the 35-year-old failed to return to his home in Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, and a major search was launched.

It is due to continue on Wednesday morning, despite rough seas and stormy weather.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=12yd6cQ_m7Qa8fMHCThJgHPbGbxY | googlemap

Inspector Strachan said: "More than 30 volunteers have turned out to assist with coastal searches today despite the weather, and I cannot stress enough how much this has been appreciated.

"It also comes as no surprise given the community spirit in the area and the strength of feeling of wanting Dominic to be found.

"Moving forward, our search must focus at sea and immediate areas of the coastline - an operation which must be tackled by a highly specialist search team given the dangers and challenges of these terrains.

"These officers are trained in certain techniques and will be designated to specific areas as we enter our third day of this operation and continue to battle severe weather conditions."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1380094-kayak-found-in-search-for-missing-aberdeenshire-man/ | default

Dozens of volunteers have helped in the search, including Mr Jackson's father Dominic and his brother Stuart.

In a statement released on Monday, his family said: "We are desperately worried for Dominic and would urge him to make contact with his family or police to let us know he is OK.

"This is completely out of character and we just want him home.

"We would also like to thank local people who are assisting with the search."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1380056-family-desperately-worried-for-kayaker-missing-at-sea/ | default

However, Police Scotland has urged volunteers to take the increasingly challenging conditions into account.

"Our main priority is the public's safety and as such I would urge volunteers to consider other ways in which they can offer support to Dominic's family and friends at this terrible time," Mr Strachan said.

"By no means does this mean we are scaling back our search - in fact our search now becomes more intensive - however we need the right people in the right places to give us the best possible chance."

A kayak believed to belong to Mr Jackson, who had only recently taken up the sport, was found near Wick, Caithness, at 9pm on Monday.

A piece of safety equipment which had been attached to the kayak was discovered at Porknockie, Moray, on Tuesday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.